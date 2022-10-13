Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
In a recent Probe Research poll, commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press, more than half of Winnipeggers (52 per cent) said they think the city should invest more money into new public transit infrastructure, including dedicated bike lanes.
The results of a Probe Research poll commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. Probe Research conducted a random survey of 600 adults living in Winnipeg between September 8 and 18, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
Most of this support is found in the city's core area, followed by those living in the southeast area of the city. Support for more public transit spending was similar between the remaining areas of Winnipeg.
Younger Winnipeggers were more likely to agree with more spending for public transit, along with University graduates, renters, and NDP supporters. On the political plain, those who support the PC party were least likely to agree with more public transit spending.
More than half of Winnipeggers (52 per cent) did say they would be more likely to support spending on public transit if it were to include Light Rail Transit lines.
Only nine per cent of Winnipeggers said they would be less likely to support more spending if it included LRT lines. About 28 per cent said it would make no difference and 11 per cent said they were unsure.
WHAT WINNIPEGGERS THINK OF BIKE LANES
Compared to spending on public transit, there was slightly less support for bike lane spending. Of the respondents, 45 per cent said they think more money should be invested in bike lanes.
The results of a Probe Research poll commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. Probe Research conducted a random survey of 600 adults living in Winnipeg between September 8 and 18, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)The demographics of those who would support more bike lane spending were largely the same as those who would support more transit spending: Younger residents, those living in the core, those with a university degree, renters, and NDP supporters.
METHODOLOGY
Probe Research collected these results during a random survey of 600 adults living in Winnipeg between Sept. 8 and 18.
Probe Research said with this sample, it can say with 95 per cent certainty that the results are within +/- four percentage points of what they would be if the entire adult population in the city was surveyed. The margin of error is higher in the survey subgroups.
