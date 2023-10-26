Halloween and trick-or-treating events taking place around Winnipeg

Winnipeggers looking for a spooky, safe and indoor event to celebrate Halloween this year will not have to look very far.

That’s because several malls and attractions around the city are providing opportunities for kids and adults to enjoy the holiday.

The following is a list of some of the Halloween events taking place in Winnipeg:

CANADIAN MUSEUM FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is hosting Brunch at Drag-ula’s Den on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include a Halloween-themed brunch, as well as performances from local drag queens.

The brunch will have two sittings, one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and another from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found online.

GARDEN CITY SHOPPING CENTRE

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Garden City Shopping Centre is hosting Trick and Fleet with the Winnipeg police.

During the event, police officers will be set up at the food court entrance to hand out candy and share tips for safe trick-or-treating.

Then on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can take your kids to the mall for safe trick-or-treating. This event will involve dinosaur attractions, and allow your little ones to go store to store and get some treats while supplies last.

GRANT PARK MALL

Grant Park Mall is holding an event for trick-or-treaters from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Children can go to participating tenants where they can get some goodies and show off their costumes.

Registration is not required, but candy will only be available while supplies last.

Participating stores will display signs, and a list will be posted online on Oct. 30.

KILDONAN PLACE

Kildonan Place is hosting a trick-or-treating event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids can go from store to store where they can collect treats and show off their costumes.

Registration is not necessary, but candy will only be available while quantities last.

Participating stores will display signs, and a list will be posted online on Oct. 30.

MA MAWI WI CHI ITATA CENTRE

The Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is holding numerous events for Halloween, including a dance party on Friday, a movie night on Sunday, and a safe Halloween event on Tuesday.

A full schedule of events can be found on social media.

MANITOBA MUSEUM

On Oct. 28 and 29, the Manitoba Museum is hosting its annual Halloween Takeover.

As part of this event, visitors will be able to take part in a spooky scavenger hunt, take in the Planescarium show, and snap some pictures with Halloween backdrops.

Tickets, as well as more information about the event can be found online.

OUTLET COLLECTION WINNIPEG

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is holding the Delightfully Villainous Halloween Event on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During this free, indoor event, visitors can come in costume and take pictures with several characters including Maleficent, Ursula, and Jack and Sally from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

The Halloween event will also include face painting, treats and a painless tattoo station.

Treats and tattoos will be available while supplies last.

ST. VITAL CENTRE

Two Halloween-themed events are taking place at St. Vital Centre.

On Sunday, the mall is hosting the Halloween Breaking BOOgie event with Break MB.

This includes breaking dancing lessons at 2:30 p.m., and a dance battle at 4 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Those who come in their Halloween costume will have the chance to win prizes.

Then on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the mall is holding safe trick-or-treating. A list of participating retailers can be found online.

The Kids Club team will also be at Centre Court handing out treat bags and candy while supplies last.