WINNIPEG -- Health Canada is recalling a number of different hand sanitizers from various companies due to the use of industrial-grade ethanol.

This type of ethanol, which contains impurities and non-approved chemicals, has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in the country. Some of the approved types of ethanol include technical-grade, food-grade, and pharmaceutical grade.

Health Canada said if people frequently use the recalled products they may experience dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. It noted that since this type of ethanol hasn’t been approved for use in Canada, it hasn’t reviewed its safety or efficacy.

Anyone who is using one of the recalled products is advised to stop immediately and follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals or hazardous waste. The hand sanitizer can also be returned to a pharmacy for disposal.

Health Canada recommends reaching out to a health-care professional if someone has used these products and has concerns.

A full list of the recalled products can be found online.