The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the North End on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. police went to the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue to check on a person’s wellbeing.

“They were concerned that a male at the residence either needed medical assistance or was in serious distress. In fact when we arrived they were already deceased,” said Const. Rob Carver.

He said it’s too early to say if the assault was random or if there could have been a break-in.

Carver added that it doesn’t appear to be gang related.

He notes he’s not aware of any children living at the residence or if there is any familial connection to the people living in the house.

Officers said they found a dead 40-year-old man, who had been violently assaulted, in the house. He has been identified as Winnipeg’s Jason Peter John James.

HANDWRITTEN NOTE WITH WARNING ON BACK DOOR

On the back door of the home there is a handwritten note.

It reads in part, “This is not a drop in centre, a Salvation Army, etc. So go home and chill out there.”

It continues, “Don't show up here unannounced, or you will not be welcomed here. And stay in the area you are supposed to be visiting , not wander.”

Lacey Simmons has lived across the back lane for six months.

She went in the house once and said she said she saw about 10 people hanging out.

Simmons said she's been sober since June. She said the people who live here help her and others in the neighbourhood.

"They cook. They bring in clothes. They bring out clothes. They put them in the back. Fix things. See I got that from there," she said pointing to a bookcase.

Two other people living on the street told CTV News the house is quiet and isn't known as a party house.

Simmons said men and women live at the house and it's like a charity, and people knocked on the door often.

"Every day people come in, they go out. They ride their bikes out the front there. That's what they do. They fix bikes, they fix meals,” she said.

Carver said police don't believe the house is a rooming house.

CTV News reached out to several community groups in the area, but no one could confirm if people at the house were helping people in the area.

CTV News asked police about the note. They don't have information about it to share at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

- With files from Beth Macdonell