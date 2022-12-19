Have a vehicle? Here is how you can help the Christmas Cheer Board
With Christmas six days away, more help is needed to ensure all families in Winnipeg will be able to enjoy the holidays.
The Christmas Cheer Board says it is in urgent need of people to help pick up and deliver food hampers for recipients, due to the high demand the organization has seen, as well as the bad weather last week.
“We probably have upwards of 10,000 hampers that need to be delivered,” said Shawna Bell, executive director of the organization. “That's a lot. And so we just really need folks to come out and volunteer the time to drive for us.”
The board is asking people who are able to do so to volunteer and help deliver hampers.
“We make this super easy,” said Bell. “You come in, you tell us how much time you have and what area of the city you want to go to. We're going to set you up with an area pretty much that's going to work out for you. We can take an hour of your time, we can take two hours of your time, we can take an afternoon really depends on what you've got to give. And we will send you out with a bundle of hampers.”
Volunteers will receive instructions on how to properly deliver the hampers, Bell said.
Those interested in helping can come to the Cheer Board warehouse at 1821 Wellington Ave., which is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week. Bell adds those receiving a hamper are being asked to pick it up at the warehouse if possible. More information can be found on the Christmas Cheer Board’s website.
Applications for hampers are being accepted until Dec. 23.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Trudeau says gun bill not meant to go after hunting, but 'some of the guns used to do it'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
'Unthinkable': Trudeau offers condolences to families of Vaughan condo shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to victims' families following the mass shooting at a condo in Vaughan, Ont.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Regina
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.
-
'A little joy and happiness': Carollers spread holiday cheer to Regina seniors
With the holidays right around the corner, some of Regina's community groups began to spread Christmas cheer on Monday.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas
Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Sault bar finds unique way to support local hockey star who made world junior team
The Canadian World Junior Hockey team has two northern Ontario representatives in Corbeil's Benjamin Gaudeau and the Sault's Jack Matier.
Edmonton
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
Edmonton to remove bike lane, reinstall parking on Victoria Promenade
A controversial decision to remove parking spaces in favour of a bike lane on one of Edmonton's most scenic avenues has been reversed.
-
Murder charge laid in shooting death of Edmonton Elks running back
A 24-year-old man from Memphis, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with killing Edmonton Elk Christian Saulsberry.
Toronto
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Three of the five people fatally gunned down in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday night were members of the condo board, police say.
-
'Significant winter storm' expected to hit GTA this week and into holiday weekend
A ‘significant winter storm’ is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.
Calgary
-
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Does Alberta need a parliamentary secretary for civil liberties? Expert weighs in
Though Alberta now has someone tasked with protecting post-secondary free speech, a political expert at the University of Alberta says he doesn’t think there is a problem with free speech being limited at campuses.
Montreal
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
'30-by-30': What's in the COP15 biodiversity summit agreement
A United Nations nature summit culminated on Monday with a global deal to protect the ecosystems that prop up half the world economy, and prevent the further loss of already ravaged plant and animal populations.
-
Three hospitalized, at least one seriously injured as cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s was in critical condition Monday evening after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine.
Ottawa
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Ottawa police procuring equipment ahead of possible 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: chief
Ottawa's new police chief says his officers have already begun preparing for a possible reboot of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest next year, and vows there will not be a repeat of the occupation that took over downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter.
Atlantic
-
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Lawyer calls for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians
A recent string of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Waterloo region has caught the attention of a Toronto-based lawyer.
Vancouver
-
Urgent appeal for donations from Metro Vancouver organization that helps new moms
A year of sky-high inflation has led to an unprecedented number of registrations at Baby Go Round, a Vancouver-based organization that collects donations of gently used baby gear and provides them to new moms in need.
-
'Total chaos': Flights cancelled, delayed as YVR grapples with icy conditions
Many frustrated travellers faced hours-long delays at Vancouver airport Monday as staff worked to keep runways and taxiways free from ice and snow.
-
Aston Martin struggles to navigate snowy Vancouver road in viral TikTok video
Video of an Aston Martin struggling to navigate a snowy Vancouver hill has gone viral online, as officials urge drivers to stay off the roads unless prepared for challenging conditions.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing hiker near Victoria suspended
Approximately 170 search-and-rescue volunteers from across B.C. converged on the hiking trails near Sooke, B.C., on Saturday in an effort to locate Melissa McDevitt, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 8.
-
Vancouver Island weather: Heavy snow expected overnight, freezing rain later this week
While light snow has been floating around the Greater Victoria area since Sunday evening, the activity picks up Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding: minister
Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.