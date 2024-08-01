Have there been more bear encounters in Manitoba than in years past?
A Manitoba man feels he has been seeing more bears near his home this year than before.
Patrick Pushor lives in Seven Sisters Falls and has caught on camera a black bear wandering onto his property and enjoying a snack from the fruit bushes.
"We've got just over eight acres here, gardens, but lots of fruit trees as well, and a raspberry u-pick. So lots of fruits for all of the forest critters," said Pushor.
He dealt with a few bears last year, but said that was mainly due to not composting properly.
"This year, we're a lot smarter, but yet, we see more bears. What seems notable is that the fruit was a little bit later this year."
Other than being caught on camera, he said there haven't been any face-to-face encounters between bears and his family.
He noted his neighbours have also seen bears and even had to call conservation as a precaution.
"That's one of the largest concerns, right? Is that they get habituated to what we sound like, or what we smell like, and then they won't leave."
It's not the only bear interaction that CTV News Winnipeg has been made aware of. A viewer provided a video of a mother black bear and two cubs running through Wasagaming Campground during the last weekend of July.
Despite the perceived notion that there may be more bear encounters, stats from the province say otherwise.
A provincial spokesperson said there have been 744 reports of bear encounters between Jan. 1 and July 30, according to numbers from conservation officers.
Looking at the same timeframe dating back to 2021, there were more encounters in both 2022 and 2021 – 766 and 1,698 respectively.
In 2023, there were only 465 encounters, with the province calling it a very quiet bear season.
The spokesperson said conservation officers will respond to bear concerns depending on where the bear was seen or if there is a chance for conflicts.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
-
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors eliminate minimum parking requirements
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon's mayor says Saskatchewan is not ready for drug decriminalization
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
-
Third person faces murder charge in Pacific Heights killing
A third person faces a murder charge in the death of Lee Perkins, a 25-year-old Alberta man whose body was found in a home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood in February.
Edmonton
-
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Man at large captured in Edmonton 2 weeks later
An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
-
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
-
Calgary experienced its hottest July on record last month: ECCC
Calgary experienced its hottest July on record last month, according to new data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Toronto
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
-
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
Renfrew County swelters under 3rd heat warning of the summer
Mother Nature is turning up the heat on the region as Renfrew County heads into the Civic holiday long weekend.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Montreal
-
Swimming restricted at Montreal beach due to contamination
Montreal Public Health has restricted swimming at a beach in the city's east end because of contamination. In a report, the agency said that the soil at the beach in Promenade-Bellerive Park is contaminated with lead and benzene and that sewers could be contaminating the water.
-
Sherbrooke police investigating after man dies, 2nd man in critical condition
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sherbrooke as a second person is between life and death in hospital.
-
Montreal man launches class-action lawsuit against social media platforms for being too addictive
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
Atlantic
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Pride parade, Powell Street Festival and other B.C. Day long weekend events in Metro Vancouver
Whether you're celebrating Pride, summer, Japanese culture or all of the above, there's plenty to do in Vancouver this B.C. Day long weekend. Here are some events to check out.
-
B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
-
B.C. anti-gang probe nets drug charges against 8 suspects in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Kelowna
-
B.C. city councillor charged with historical sex offences in Ontario, placed on leave
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
N.L.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservative leader speaks to packed house in northern Ontario
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been touring northern Ontario this week, including a rally Wednesday night in Kirkland Lake in front of a packed crowd
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
-
Charity that helps kids in Sudbury victimized by theft
The charity Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer was the victim of a brazen break-and-enter Wednesday night in Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
$78M community centre in Bracebridge nears completion
The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will soon be completed after breaking ground in the spring of 2022. The Mayor of Bracebridge, Rick Maloney, said the centre has three large components.
Kitchener
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
Young teens reported missing to police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
-
Masking rules return at Guelph General Hospital
Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.
London
-
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
-
London Ribfest takes over Victoria Park
For more than 35 years, Londoners have been getting their fill during the Civic Holiday weekend by lining up at the annual London Ribfest.
-
Suspect in custody following large police search
Members of the South Bruce OPP, OPP Canine Unit, and OPP helicopter converged on a field west of Teeswater, off Bruce Road 6, around 10 a.m. — in search of a wanted suspect.