Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.

Jason Caldwell, 43, was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday. He’s described as five-foot-ten, weighing 185 lbs with a heavy build. He also has short black hair, a goatee, brown eyes and wears black framed glasses.

According to police, Caldwell planned to travel to Reston, Man., in the coming days.

Officers said they are concerned for Caldwell’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Person Unit at (204) 986-6250.