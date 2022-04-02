Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP looking for shooting suspect

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in finding the suspect of a shooting in The Pas.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mounties received a report that a 40-year-old man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation was shot. The victim sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers investigated and determined the shooting took place on Hone Street. RCMP noted that its police dog services went to the scene of the incident to help find the suspect.

According to RCMP, Shane Knutson, 30, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is wanted in connection to this shooting. Police have a warrant out for his arrest and believe he is still in the area.

Police describe him as six feet tall, 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Mounties noted that he sometimes wears glasses.

RCMP officers are warning the public that Knutson is considered dangerous and could be armed, and urge people not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.