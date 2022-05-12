Have you seen this man? Warrant issued for Winnipeg hotel shooting suspect

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown hotel earlier this month.

Police announced Thursday they are issuing a warrant for second-degree murder for Christopher Curtis Bone, 31. Bone is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Ryan Mitchell Spence on May 1. The charge has not been proven in court.

Spence, 39, was shot and killed inside a hotel bar in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Bone is six-foot-two and weighs 355 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786 8477, or 911.