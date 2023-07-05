Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for sexual assault suspect

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on a city bus last month.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police released two images of a suspect wanted in the June 17 assault.

According to police, the 19-year-old was riding a bus in the St. Vital area when a man sat beside her and unexpectedly touched her lower body in an inappropriate sexual manner. The woman and the man did not know each other.

When the woman left the bus, the man followed her off, but then moved in an unknown direction.

At the time of the incident, the man was described as a male in his 40s, with short grey hair and an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

A surveillance photo shows a man police are looking for in connection with a sexual assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus in June. (Winnipeg Police Service handout)