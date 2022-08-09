Have you seen this person? Dauphin RCMP searching for arson suspect

RCMP in Dauphin have released images of a suspect wanted following a string of arsons last week.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 1, officers responded to an alarm at a business on 3rd Avenue NE in Dauphin. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building, which they were able to quickly extinguish.

Throughout the morning of Aug. 2, RCMP responded to three additional fire calls. A vehicle was found on fire at 1:10 a.m. on 3rd Avenue SE, while a second vehicle fire was reported at 6:05 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street. The third call was at a business on Third Avenue NW. No injuries were reported.

RCMP released a still photo from a surveillance video showing a suspect in a series of arsons in Dauphin last week (RCMP handout photo)

RCMP received and released surveillance footage of a suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.