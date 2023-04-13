'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday.

Mounties said around 6 p.m. on Wednesday officers got a call that a body had been found near a property off Hespeler Street.

While RCMP said the body has not yet been identified, investigators believe it may be related to an ongoing missing person investigation.

Yesterday evening, Steinbach #rcmpmb responded to report of a body found near Hespeler St. The body has yet to be identified but it’s believed to be related to an ongoing missing person investigation. RCMP along w/ the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/DjhajVo9LT — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 13, 2023

"This investigation remains ongoing as we await the results of the autopsy," RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP didn't identify the body found, but Christine Maynard-Balcaen believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.

"The medical examiner called me today. It will take, obviously, a few weeks to see what exactly happened. But yes, as soon as they said there was a rose (tattoo) on his left hand, to me that confirmed that it was in fact, my son," said Maynard-Balcaen in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg Thursday evening.

Maynard had last spoken with family on Nov. 20, 2022, and was last seen at his Steinbach home on Nov. 24, 2022. After that, he was reported missing.

She said while this isn't the news she was hoping for at all, there is a sense of relief knowing she doesn't have to wonder anymore.

"The past five months have been very, very hard for my family and his friends. The not knowing is what tortures you every single day. I don't think there was one day that I did not cry and beg God to please find my child. Does it make it easier? No. Again, it's not the outcome you want."

Maynard-Balcaen said her son was troubled and battled drug use throughout his life, but noted he had a huge heart.

"He had a contagious laugh. And if he loved you, he loved you. He was very loyal, very loyal. He would give you the shirt off his back for you."

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.