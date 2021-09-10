'He had tears in his eyes': Winnipeg police officer remembers time in New York responding to 9/11 attacks

Ret. Staff Sgt. Steve Jones of the Winnipeg Police Service recounts his time in New York following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 Ret. Staff Sgt. Steve Jones of the Winnipeg Police Service recounts his time in New York following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001

