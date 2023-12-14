'He's vulnerable': Family of missing man makes plea for help

The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is making a plea to the public to help find him.

Earl Moberg was last seen in the River East area on Dec. 12 at around 6 p.m. He was the subject of a silver alert from the Winnipeg Police Service, which is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

His brother Doug Moberg said Thursday that Earl has advanced stages of dementia.

"He's an avid walker, but now he's a bit unsteady on his feet and tends to shuffle. He's vulnerable and may not ask for help," said Doug.

Earl is five-foot-seven, with a medium build and has short white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a dark blue or green parka.

"He's wearing heavy clothing. Please would you look on your property, buildings, sheds, and cars," Doug said.

He said his brother has been known to walk in the Bunn's Creek area and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

"Even though it's a mild winter, it could be hypothermia that brings him down.

"He's been known to walk eight, 10 kilometres to Kildonan Place. I don't know if he's done that in the last year, but with dementia, he can go two blocks now and doesn't know where he is."

Doug is encouraging anyone who may see his brother to ask him if he is ok, saying his brother is friendly and will reciprocate the conversation.

Family is coming in from Victoria and Calgary to help with the search, Doug said.

"As the days go on and another day goes on, it just gets more serious, as you know. So please help us."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.