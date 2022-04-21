'He took ownership': Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba says Pope Francis took ownership of the harms done by the Roman Catholic Church during the first meeting with an Indigenous group at the Vatican since the pontiff's historic apology.
“He understands the damage that was done and he asked that we in that room and the Red River Metis forgive him and the church,” Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand said after the meeting Thursday.
“That's a very powerful way to start the healing process.”
Andrew Carrier said he spoke about his experiences as an abuse survivor at a Catholic day school. The Pope was sincere and listened, Carrier said.
“We need to overcome this pain and move forward,” he said.
On April 1, after meetings with First Nations, Inuit and Metis groups, Francis apologized for the deplorable conduct of church members involved in residential schools. He stood before a room of nearly 200 Indigenous delegates and asked for God's forgiveness for the actions of the Catholic Church.
“I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,” Francis said in Italian. “And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.”
An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, more than 60 per cent of which were run by the Catholic Church.
The Manitoba Metis Federation organized the separate meeting with the Pope because the group last year withdrew from the Metis National Council following years of internal conflict.
The national council was part of the larger Indigenous delegation.
Chartrand said the Manitoba Metis understood there “were individuals that were predators, evil and did such harm to so many. It wasn't the church.”
After the apology, there was pushback from some Indigenous people in Canada who said it focused on the actions of a few members of the church. They said the apology did not recognize the lasting damage that was done in residential schools.
Chartrand said Metis people experienced significant harm to their culture, language and identity through actions of the churches.
But, he said, the ties between Metis and the Roman Catholic Church remain deep and strong.
A Catholic priest played a significant role in Metis leader Louis Riel's founding of what would become Manitoba. Rev. Noel-Joseph Ritchot led the delegation Riel sent to Ottawa to negotiate the provisional government's entry into Confederation.
Riel himself was Catholic but also wrote about his issues with the church.
In 1817, the Metis petitioned to have churches built in Western Canada, Chartrand noted.
Francis told the group that it's important to learn to walk in other people's shoes, said Archbishop Richard Joseph Gagnon, who accompanied the latest delegation. That means learning to appreciate the importance of culture and the spirituality of others, he said.
“If all of us, if we can learn to appreciate other people's journeys more, then the future does have a lot of hope,” Gagnon said.
The group gave the Pope a scroll that explained the Metis history with the church, beaded moccasins, a Louis Riel coin and beaded crosses. They received a brass olive branch in return.
Chartrand said he invited the pontiff to come to Manitoba to visit Riel's grave at Saint-Boniface Cathedral cemetery in Winnipeg as part of an expected trip to Canada.
The Manitoba Metis delegation came with a message of hope and revitalization, Chartrand said.
“We can't change history but we definitely can change the future.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.
- By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
5 notable things from Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard
Testimony continues in Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, drawing in media attention and speculation about what happened during their brief but tumultuous marriage. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of notable things that have happened so far.
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
More than half of Canadians want independence from the monarchy, survey finds
Canada’s support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows in a post Queen Elizabeth II era, a new poll found.
Regina
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
-
'It's going to take some sunshine': producers waiting out pesky snowfall to get into the field
It’s been a long winter for many, and the snow just isn’t stopping for Saskatchewan producers looking to get into their fields.
-
Southeast Saskatchewan braces for another Colorado Low
Another Colorado low is on the way and is set to bring significant snowfall to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan and into Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The search for a missing Saskatchewan boy has entered its third day.
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
5 notable things from Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard
Testimony continues in Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, drawing in media attention and speculation about what happened during their brief but tumultuous marriage. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of notable things that have happened so far.
-
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
-
'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' motorcycle convoy expected to roll through Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers continue to prepare for the planned demonstration by "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in the downtown area on April 29 and 30.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Gun numbers spike in Edmonton with officers pulling, pointing theirs 35% more
The number of times police in Edmonton used force against citizens rose sharply last year, with officers pulling and/or pointing their guns 1733 times, a 35 per cent increase in one year.
-
Alberta to shake up energy market by dissolving balancing pool, consumers to pay off $1.34B loan
The province is making major changes to Alberta's energy market, as losses incurred under the previous NDP government are expected to be charged to Albertans over the next eight years.
Toronto
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to plant 800 million trees if elected
The Ontario Liberal Party is promising that the province would plant 800 million trees if the party wins the June 2 election.
-
Man dies after being hit by truck in Brampton
A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by the driver of a truck in Brampton, Peel police said.
Calgary
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2
Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.
-
'Lower down the priority list': Alberta lags far behind other provinces in booster uptake
Alberta's COVID-19 booster uptake is trailing the rest of the country, and immunity is waning for many with just one or two vaccines.
Montreal
-
'Justice has been served': Montreal woman witnesses guilty verdict for man convicted in wife's murder
Robert Feldman almost got away with murdering his wife and if weren't for the persistence of her family and some dogged police work, he probably could have, says the victim's longtime friend.
-
New 'Freedom' convoy heading to Montreal this weekend
A 'Freedom Fighters' convoy is being planned for Saturday, with opponents to covid health measures expected to drive from Ottawa to Montreal for a rally at Parc Lafontaine.
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' motorcycle convoy expected to roll through Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers continue to prepare for the planned demonstration by "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in the downtown area on April 29 and 30.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Section of the Transitway permanently closing in Ottawa's west end for LRT
The city of Ottawa says the Transitway will permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations on Sunday for construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.
-
Cloudy Friday in store for the capital; chance of rain in morning
Cloudy Friday in store for the capital; chance of rain in morning
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government to release plan to address challenges in ailing health system
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is to release its plan to fix the province's ailing health-care system Friday.
-
Mattea Roach wins 13th straight 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$286K
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach won her 13th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday night, taking in more than US$14,700.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
Kitchener
-
‘Zero chance that we’ll be losing our licence’: Flair Airlines addresses federal review
Flair Airlines has addressed controversy over the federal review threatening its licence.
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
Province announces $5 million for expansions at Kitchener hospitals as staffing challenges persist
The Ontario government will spend $5 million to help redevelop Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener - adding new beds and expanding programs and services.
Vancouver
-
B.C. farmer plows under 'dream' crop, worries he won't be able to start over after catastrophic flood
A farmer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley who was forced to plow under a beloved crop after his farm flooded, destroying his crops and his home, is worried it could happen again.
-
Vancouver city councillor calls for more CCTV camera use, Canadian Civil Liberties Association opposed
A Vancouver city councillor is calling for more CCTV camera use to help fight crime in the downtown core.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police release video of vehicle amid arson investigation at Ukrainian pastor's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with any occupants of a vehicle that drove past a family's home on Caledonia Avenue moments before the home went up in flames.
-
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
-
Public market pitched as part of Nanaimo downtown revamp
Nanaimo's efforts to revitalize its downtown core are developing, with a plan on the table aimed at improving safety and a pitch to transform a derelict site.