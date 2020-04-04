WINNIPEG -- Two people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision near Glenboro, Man. Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said around 1:10 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 2, eight kilometres east of Glenboro. Police believe a vehicle going west lost control, crossed the centre line, and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

A 20-year-old man, who police said was driving the westbound vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a 35-year-old woman, who was driving the eastbound vehicle, was also taken to hospital. Police said her passenger, a 29-year-old man, was checked by EMS at the scene and released.

Police are continuing to investigate this collision.

Glenboro is located about 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.