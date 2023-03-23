Head-on crash on Manitoba highway leaves 1 person dead

RCMP badge. RCMP badge.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow's 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island