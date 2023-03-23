Head-on crash on Manitoba highway leaves 1 person dead

One person is dead and five others are injured following a head-on crash on a Manitoba highway on Wednesday.

At 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the RCMP received a report of a crash on Highway 513 near Dauphin River First Nation.

In one car involved, a male driver and a male passenger were still in the vehicle when police got to the scene, but a female passenger was able to get out. Police were able to help the driver out of the car, but the male passenger was pinned down.

In the other car, a female driver and male front seat passenger were also pinned, but the backseat male passenger was able to get out of the vehicle.

Those who were pinned down were extracted from the vehicles,

The male driver involved in the crash, a 51-year-old from Dauphin River First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene. Everyone else was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The RCMP continues to investigate.