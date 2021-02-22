WINNIPEG -- Two people are in hospital on Monday morning following a head-on crash on a Manitoba highway.

According to RCMP, officers in Selkirk, Man., responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 at Petersfield Road around 12:40 a.m.

Mounties said there was one person in each vehicle, both from Winnipeg.

An 18-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP said a forensic collision reconstructionist went to the scene and is helping with the investigation.

- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen.