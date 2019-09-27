

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg is about to light up for Nuit Blanche.

Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight, there will be 73 art exhibits spread across Winnipeg’s Downtown, the Exchange District, St. Boniface, and the West End.

Here is a look at some of the featured art exhibits you won’t want to miss this year:

These light-up loops let participants literally immerse themselves in an animated fairy-tale. The Winnipeg Arts Council calls the interactive display a cross between a music box, a 19th century zoetrope, and a railway handcar. It can be found at Old Market Square in The Exchange District.

Get your glow on in this pop-up glow-in-the-dark basketball court. Created by Sasha Amaya and Thea Pedersen, the neon-pink court is inspired by the early 90’s and the Fresh Prince. The court is easily-accessible, and there will be opportunities to shoot hoops, play three-on-three, or just enjoy the show. The court can be found in the parking lot at 129 Market Ave.

This interactive environmentally-themed art exhibit turns visitors into dancing trees with the help of technology. The exhibit uses real-time projection to follow visitors’ movements. Dancing with Trees was created by Toronto artist Reanna Niceforo. This will be the first time the exhibit is displayed in Canada. The exhibit can be found at 168 Bannatyne Ave.

Come Down gives visitors a gaze into a variety of infinite crystalline tunnels. The visual art installation will be at Little Brown Jug on William Avenue on Saturday night.

A full list of all Nuit Blanche events happening this weekend can be found online.