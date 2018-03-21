

CTV Winnipeg





Following one report of chemical burns and 53 reports of overheating, Health Canada has announced the recall of the AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank.

The reports range in issues from smoke and fire to contact with battery acid.

Anyone who has purchased the power bank through Amazon in the United States between December 2014 and July 2017 is asked to contact Amazon for a full refund.

Meanwhile, the Kidde Dual-Sensor (photoelectric and ionization) Smoke Alarms have also been recalled by Health Canada.

Units sold between November 2016 and January 2018 may have a cap covering one of the two smoke sensors and could need to be replaced.

Consumers should contact Kidde for a free replacement.

For more details you can visit the Health Canada’s Recall and Safety Alerts pages for both the Amazon and Kidde product.