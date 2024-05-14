Health Canada warns against use of dietary supplement due to undeclared substances

Health Canada has issued a warning for a dietary supplement saying there are undeclared drugs in the supplement and it could cause serious health risks.

The recall was issued Tuesday for the Umary Hyaluronic Acid Dietary Supplement.

Health Canada said the supplement was tested and the "presence of prescription drugs diclofenac and omeprazole" were found, but neither drug was listed on the label.

Diclofenac is an anti-inflammatory used to relieve pain caused by arthritis. Health Canada said it could increase the risk of heart attacks or stroke, high blood pressure, stomach or intestinal bleeding or ulcers, severe kidney or liver problems, and bleeding or clotting issues.

Meanwhile, omeprazole is used to reduce acidity in the stomach. Health Canada said it should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional.

Umary does not have a natural product number according to Health Canada, and it isn't authorized to be sold in Canada, however, it has been sold on online platforms.

"Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal," Health Canada said in the recall.

"Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health-care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription."

Umary is a Mexican-made supplement, and the company previously told CTV News Winnipeg that it operates in the current legal and regulatory frameworks established by the Mexican authorities.

The company added it does not sell products in Canada.

"Therefore, any product labelled under our brand in Canada is not related to our company, and we cannot guarantee its authenticity or quality," it previously said in a statement.

If anyone currently has the Umary pills, Health Canada said they should not be used, and they should be returned to a local pharmacy so they can be disposed of.

If people have taken Umary and have health concerns, they are told to contact a health-care professional.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger