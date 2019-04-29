

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s health minister has hinted that Concordia Hospital Emergency Department may not be closed by June, after all.

In May of 2018 the province said the ER closure was expected to take place by June 2019, as part of the Pallister government’s health care overhaul.

But while speaking to media Monday, Health Minister Cameron Friesen wouldn’t confirm a timeline for the emergency department’s closure.

Instead he said the system must be ready before the transition takes place, referring to the need for renovations at the St. Boniface Emergency Department, proper staffing levels and a communications strategy.

“So I would say this – sorry for being a little vague – that we’ll have more to say soon about the exact dates. But I can tell you for today we continue to monitor closely to make sure that conditions are right for what will be a significant change in the ways we conduct business,” said Friesen.

Friesen said Concordia’s emergency department won’t be closed until he is satisfied that “patient outcomes, patient experience and stability can be maintained and kept at a high level.”

“That will be the point at which we make the transition.”