Health officials reminding Manitobans to not find ways to skirt health orders

WINNIPEG -

Manitobans are being reminded to not try and find ways to skirt the current public health orders.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said officials have heard of events being held, such as movie nights, that mix vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"Rules for indoor facilities hosting movie events, such as this, are clearly outlined in the public health orders. Proof of vaccination is required for everyone aged 12 and older," said Atwal.

He added the events have been held at some places of worship and he noted that the rules for those facilities don't apply when it is an event like a movie.

"I ask Manitobans to follow the rules and not try to find ways around them. They're in place for a reason to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on the health-care system. We all need to do our part to help end the pandemic and following the current public health orders is one of the best ways to do that."

Atwal is also clearing up any confusion regarding entry to facilities that require proof of vaccination, such as a community centre, a hockey arena, or a dance studio.

"Proof of full vaccination is required, excluding the youth participating in the activity. Parents and coaches are required to be fully vaccinated and show proof to enter. A recent negative test does not qualify as proof of vaccination, a recent negative test does not negate the need for proof of vaccination," said Atwal.

He said if people try to skirt the rules, it puts fellow community members in an unfair and difficult position.

"This is a time to be kind to each other."