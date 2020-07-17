WINNIPEG -- Public health officials have announced people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a case attended several locations in Manitoba while they were symptomatic.

Officials said on July 8, the person went to the Dollarama at 1516 Regent Avenue West between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. They then went to the Walmart at 1576 Regent Avenue West between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and then Smitty's at 1512 Regent Avenue West between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Then on July 10, they went to Tim Hortons at 3965 Portage Avenue between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. followed by a stop at the Safeway/Starbucks in Brandon on July 11, located at 921 18th Street North between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The information was made public in a late Friday online bulletin.

Officials said that "while the risk is low, public health is sharing this information to ensure people are aware and know to seek testing if symptoms develop," the province said in a news release.

People who visited these locations during these times are being advised to self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and use the online screening tool or call Health Links for information on testing.