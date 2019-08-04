

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre adult emergency department had to be evacuated Sunday night, after it was reported there was a smell of gas.

Officials from Shared Health said WFPS crews responded around 4:30 p.m., along with workers from Manitoba Hydro, but did not detect any gas levels.

Shared health said crews are completing further tests.

About 65 people in the hospital’s adult emergency department were moved to other areas in the hospital as a precaution and other patients arriving were being diverted to other hospitals.

Shared health says ambulances were also being redirected, with the exception of those transporting patients in need of care for major trauma, burns, strokes and other major neurosurgical issues.

As of 7:30 p.m. Shared Health says the hospital’s children’s emergency department and other areas remain unaffected.