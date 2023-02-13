Hearing underway over Manitoba premier's failure to disclose $31.2M in property sales

Lawyers for Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont are telling a judge Premier Heather Stefanson should be fined and suspended for violating conflict of interest laws.

Lamont’s lawyer Dave Hill says Stefanson violated the act when she failed to disclose the sale of three properties worth $31 million by McDonald Grain.

Court heard the Premier holds shares in the company, passed to her by her grandfather.

According to the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Conflict of Interest Act, politicians in Manitoba are required to disclose any acquisition or disposal of assets within 30 days.

In court documents, Stefanson says any omission was unintentional.

Hill says Stefanson has been an MLA since 2000, and should have known.

“She is not a rookie.” said Hill

Lamont is seeking a three-month suspension and $5,000 penalty

A half-day hearing is underway, and Lamont is in the courtroom listening to the proceedings.

CTV News will update this story.