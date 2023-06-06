Heat caused temporary closure of Winnipeg attraction on the weekend

The extreme heat that has been lingering over parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg, resulted in one attraction having to close its doors on the weekend.

Laura Cabak, the director of communications and public relations for Assiniboine Park Conservancy, said The Leaf had to temporarily close for a few hours on Sunday as high temperatures were recorded in the biomes.

"We monitored the temperatures and after about three hours, they returned to a level where we were comfortable reopening the biomes," said Cabak.

"A typical temperature range is between about 25 and 36 degrees and we have numerous sensors placed to monitor both air and soil temperatures. And one of them that was in direct sunlight recorded a high temperature at 43 degrees."

She noted The Leaf was back to normal operating hours Monday and Tuesday and there have been no closures since.

She said the closure was strictly for the comfort and safety of the visitors.

Beside closing down, Cabak said there are other procedures in place if the building does heat up too much, such as a misting system that helps lower the temperature as well as letting in fresh outdoor air to help cool things down.

"While we don't expect that we will have to close often, we don't expect this to be regular thing, if and when we deem that it's not safe, then, as a safety measure, we will close."

She said with cooler weather in the forecast, it will hopefully provide some relief from the heat.