Heat warning issued for southeastern Manitoba

Manitobans are being encouraged to keep cool this Labour Day long weekend as a heat warning is issued for the southeastern part of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said an unseasonably hot airmass is expected to persist for at least one more day, causing widespread temperatures in the mid-thirties.

The heat warning has been issued for the City of Winnipeg, as well as Beausejour and Grand Beach, the Pembina Valley region, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and the Whiteshell area.

Sunday's forecast called for a high of 32 degrees Celcius, with a UV index of 6 or high.

ECCC is advising residents to stay cool when they can as extreme heat can affect everyone. People should plan outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, take a cool shower or bath when feeling overheated, or take a break in a cool location, such as an air-conditioned building or a tree-shaded area.

Manitobans are also advised to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, and never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

The heat wave is expected to continue into the holiday Monday, with a high of 28 degrees, and a Humidex of 33.