WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Heat warning issued in northern Manitoba

    (File image.) (File image.)
    Share

    A heat warning is in effect in Churchill, Man., with the area expecting to see daytime highs around 30 C.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning around 4 a.m. Monday, but said warm temperatures will continue after the long weekend wraps up.

    The organization recommends people living in the affected region take steps to prevent heat illnesses and stay cool.

    Some symptoms to look out for include swelling, rash, cramps and fainting.

    Signs of heat stroke include headaches, hot skin, dizziness or confusion. According to ECCC, action should be taken right away to prevent these symptoms from worsening.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News