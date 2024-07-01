Heat warning issued in northern Manitoba

A heat warning is in effect in Churchill, Man., with the area expecting to see daytime highs around 30 C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning around 4 a.m. Monday, but said warm temperatures will continue after the long weekend wraps up.

The organization recommends people living in the affected region take steps to prevent heat illnesses and stay cool.

Some symptoms to look out for include swelling, rash, cramps and fainting.

Signs of heat stroke include headaches, hot skin, dizziness or confusion. According to ECCC, action should be taken right away to prevent these symptoms from worsening.