'Very well-loved': Chief says community is in pain after three men went missing on Lake Winnipeg

The Chief of Misipawistik Cree Nation said it is a tough time for her people after three men went missing last week.

Three men from the Cree Nation were reported missing Friday morning after they didn't show up at their meeting place. They were travelling by boat to the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to hunt moose.

RCMP found the body of a 31-year-old man, but the other two, 28 and 29, are still missing.

"These three young men were very well loved," said Chief Heidi Cook. "We have large extended families, and just about every family in our community is affected in one way or another."

She said the three men were commercial anglers and stopped on their way home to hunt moose.

While it is unknown exactly what happened, she said it was dark and Lake Winnipeg was quite rough.

"They could have been far from shore and ran out of gas and been capsized that way, when they stopped, or they could have, when they were turning, hit a wave the wrong way and been capsized."

She noted debris has been found, but is still waiting for more answers. Cook said the men had been in contact with family Thursday night and when they didn't return home, that's when the search started.

"Our commercial fishermen have been very active in searching."

On Tuesday, Mounties said Grand Rapids RCMP continue to search for the other two missing men.

An RCMP spokesperson said community members, Search and Rescue groups, and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are among those involved.

The RCMP’s remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) is also combing the area.

“The search area is extremely large and with the recent poor weather, it has made the search very difficult,” the spokesperson said in an email. “This is a tragedy for the family, community and surrounding areas. The RCMP would like to acknowledge all the assistance and support from people across Manitoba who have come together to assist with the search and support the community at this time.”

Cook thanked people in neighbouring First Nations and throughout the province for the support and help they have received in this trying time.

"It's just overwhelming and it's hard to express the gratitude that we don't have to feel so alone in this really hard time."

