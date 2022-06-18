Heat warnings issued; parts of southern Manitoba may hit upper 30s
Several heat warnings across southern Manitoba say some residents can expect to see temperatures soar to the upper 30s.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued the warnings for parts of southern Manitoba where it said Manitobans will see temperatures into the low to mid 30s. The heat is expected to last through to Monday, according to the warnings.
"Areas in the southern Red River Valley are expected to see the hottest temperatures Sunday afternoon reaching into the upper 30s," the warning reads.
While there is no heat warning in Winnipeg, the city is under a special weather statement warning temperatures will reach near 30 C on Saturday and hit the upper 30s on Sunday.
"The risk of heat-related injuries such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke may be elevated due to the cool and rainy spring Manitobans may be acclimatized to," the special weather statement reads.
The Province of Manitoba has also issued a heat advisory, warning people can die from prolonged heat exposure when their body temperature is above 40 C.
ECCC said extreme heat can affect everyone, and warned Manitobans to plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, stay out of direct sunlight, and drink plenty of water.
It said people should be on the lookout for signs of heat stroke, which may begin with a headache, hot skin, dizziness or confusion. The province warned if someone is suffering heat stroke, action needs to be taken.
"If you are with someone who becomes unconscious, is confused or feels dry and hot, call 911. This may be heat stroke, which is a medical emergency," the advisory from the province reads.
"While waiting for emergency medical help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool or shaded place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing, and fan the person as much as possible."
More information about how to stay safe in extreme heat can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Building partially collapses after large fire in downtown Hamilton, Ont.
A vacant commercial building in downtown Hamilton Ont. has partially collapsed after a fire ripped through the space Saturday morning.
Mount Everest base camp to be moved as climate change accelerates glacial melt
Mount Everest's most famous base camp is being moved further down the mountain as it's located on top of a thinning glacier that is becoming increasingly dangerous amid climate change.
Divorcing couples challenged by declining home prices, rising interest rates: experts
Experts say couples in the midst of a divorce are being hit particularly hard by the swift decline in Canadian home prices, rising borrowing rates and the skyrocketing cost of living.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
Regina
-
Teen missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: Moose Jaw RCMP
Moose Jaw RCMP are searching for a missing teen after receiving a report Friday evening of a missing swimmer at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, according to a news release.
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline looms
Saskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
Local non-profit renovates basketball court at Scott Collegiate
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization in Regina, launched the re-opening of the basketball court deemed ‘The Den’ at Scott Collegiate on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Important for us to speak out': Judge allows release of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim's name
An Alberta man hopes the end of a publication ban will help others comprehend the 'horror' of what his brother allegedly experienced in a rural Sask. group home.
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury walk participants come out in hopes of beating ALS
It was a colourful, upbeat and positive scene at the Delki Dozzi Sports Complex in Sudbury's west-end as close to a hundred came out for the 'Walk to end ALS.'
-
Near North Special Olympics returns with The Jack Lyons Memorial Track Meet
More than 70 athletes from across the north participated in various events in North Bay on Saturday
Edmonton
-
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
Canadian comics and viewing the prairies through the eyes of a bee: new exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Alberta
Two new exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Alberta are featuring the work of Canadian artists from across the country using a variety of artistic mediums.
Toronto
-
Ontario losing farmland at fast rate amid urban sprawl, new data suggests
Data from the 2021 Census of Agriculture suggests Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland daily, equal to the loss of one average family farm per day.
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
-
Toronto teen swimmer claims world championship silver
Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
The watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will develop along the foothills on Saturday and progress eastward this evening.
-
Calgary's newly renovated Somerset Spray Park reopens, along with 5 other sites
A number of Calgary spray parks are opening to the public on Saturday, including the newly renovated Somerset Spray Park.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
Montreal
-
The mandatory mask mandate on public transit is over in Quebec
Public transit riders in Quebec are no longer required to wear a mask as of Saturday.
-
GRAND PRIX
GRAND PRIX | What makes the Gilles-Villeneuve F1 Circuit in Montreal one of the best?
The Formula One AWS Grand Prix in Montreal is one of the top picks for racers and fans alike due to its simple track design and location within sight of the city.
-
Alonso fastest in third free practice at F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Alpine driver Fernando Alonso braved the rain and cool weather to set the fastest time in the third free practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Power out to thousands in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a major power outage in Nepean. Hydro One is also reporting significant outages to the west and south of Hydro Ottawa territory.
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Ottawa police ask for help in locating missing woman
Hazel Yearwood was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and Centre Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Part of major Kitchener road reopened after crash investigation
Waterloo regional police have reopened part of a major road in Kitchener as they investigate a collision.
Vancouver
-
Osoyoos rattlesnake hitches ride to Vancouver in Ferrari
Dr. Adrian Walton still can't believe how a northern Pacific rattlesnake wound up in his Maple Ridge veterinary clinic.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sure
When a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
Large fire in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood seen for kilometres
Vancouver fire crews were still dealing with hotspots Saturday morning from a large fire at a home in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood that was visible from the West End and the North Shore Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Tofino weightlifter draws inspiration from dad to overcome injury and compete on world stage
Long before he strived to become an RCMP member, Greg dreamed of being a strongman like his dad Terry Young.
-
Suspects in break-in at Nanaimo store went straight to the jewelry cases, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo have released surveillance images of two people suspected of breaking into a big box store last weekend.
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflation
South Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.