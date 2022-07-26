Heather Stefanson says province looking at inflation relief measures

New data from Statistics Canada showed Manitoba had the second highest consumer inflation in the country in June, something Premier Heather Stefanson says she is working to fix.

At the grocery store, Syd Davies says the price of food and other essentials keeps going up.

"It's really rocketed up, I mean it's making it a lot more difficult to balance the budget," said Davies.

Davies says he really notices the jump at the meat counter.

"The price of beef has really taken a hit, and what can you do."

Vowing to do something, Stefanson said the province is looking at inflation relief measures.

"To ensure that Manitobans have the resources that they need to be able to put food on the table for their kids, clothing on their back, and be able to drive them to community centres," said Stefanson.

Stefanson would not talk specifics but did say an announcement on affordability is on the way.

"Stay tuned, we'll have some interesting things to say coming forward I believe."

Statistics Canada says consumer inflation rose 8.1 per cent in Canada in June year over year. Manitoba was above that at 9.4 per cent, the second highest in the country only to PEI.

Food and gas are the top drivers.

Driver Buchi Mkanda feels the pain as he fills up his vehicle.

"Brutal, like my car usually takes 80 to fill up, now like 120, so it's been tough, that's why I'm only putting in 30 today, just make it the week and then to the next payday," said Mkanda.

He said drivers need a break

“Anything to help us out at this moment, it's out of hand.”

Josh Brandon, from the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, says he would like to see increases in social assistance, rent freezes, and temporary benefits for low and moderate-income families. What he doesn't want to see is a general tax cut.

“The province must target those measures so that the families that are most in need receive the greatest benefit,” said Brandon.

Davies believes a tax break is the best option.

"I'd rather the government lower taxes and that will give me more money to deal with inflation,” said Davies.