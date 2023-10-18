Winnipeg

    • Heavy machinery, snowmobiles and trucks among $375K in stolen property seized from home: RCMP

    A stolen skid-steer loader recovered by RCMP in Gilbert Plains. (RCMP Handout)

    Stolen heavy machinery, trucks and off-road vehicles  have been found at a property in Gilbert Plains, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.

    According to RCMP, officers executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 at a rural property in the community as part of an investigation into stolen items.

    RCMP seized trailers, snowmobiles, trucks, heavy machinery and off-road vehicles from the property, estimating the value at $375,000.

    The owners have been identified, RCMP said.

    A 25-year-old man from Gilbert Plains has been charged with 12 counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime, as well as three counts of altering, destroying or removing a vehicle identification number.

    He was released by the courts on a release order.

