Heavy machinery, snowmobiles and trucks among $375K in stolen property seized from home: RCMP

Stolen heavy machinery, trucks and off-road vehicles have been found at a property in Gilbert Plains, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.

According to RCMP, officers executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 at a rural property in the community as part of an investigation into stolen items.

RCMP seized trailers, snowmobiles, trucks, heavy machinery and off-road vehicles from the property, estimating the value at $375,000.

The owners have been identified, RCMP said.

A 25-year-old man from Gilbert Plains has been charged with 12 counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime, as well as three counts of altering, destroying or removing a vehicle identification number.

He was released by the courts on a release order.