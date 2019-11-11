Heavy police presence along Academy Road
A heavy police presence on Academy Road in Winnipeg on Nov. 11, 2019. (Source: Gary Robson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 8:36PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 9:02PM CST
WINNIPEG – A heavy police presence has blocked off a section of Academy Road from Elm Street to Ash Street.
Multiple police cruisers are on scene, and police tape is stretched across the road.
Monday night, police would only tell CTV News that an investigation is underway in the Academy Road area.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.