Heavy police presence in community east of Winnipeg

There was a heavy police presence in a community east of Winnipeg on Tuesday; however, questions remains about what brought RCMP to the area.

RCMP officers did not share any details on Tuesday night about why they were in Elma, a community located on the Whitemouth River, but officers could be seen photographing an SUV in the area.

Bridget Barron, an area resident, told CTV News Winnipeg that she was at home when she saw an SUV being driven straight towards her window. The driver ended up veering, with the SUV tearing through Barron’s backyard, losing car parts in the process.

“All I saw was this SUV coming toward my window and then the vehicle went to the side of the house and then it went through our backyard, through the trees,” she explained.

The SUV was later seen parked by the Whitemouth River with no one inside. A low-flying helicopter could also be seen overhead.

Barron noted that officers closed off exits to the community.

“We were all on lockdown here in this area,” she said.

Barron noted that when she saw the SUV heading toward her house she feared for her life.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

“When I saw that SUV coming, I thought ‘That’s it, I’m dead.’ That’s all I saw was this thing coming towards my window.”

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details on the incident as they become available.