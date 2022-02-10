Heavy snow in Manitoba prompts weather warnings, highway closures

Parts of Manitoba were hit with heavy snow on Feb. 10, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) Parts of Manitoba were hit with heavy snow on Feb. 10, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island