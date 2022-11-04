Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend

Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend.

According to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), an Alberta clipper will bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of west-central Manitoba on Saturday.

The weather agency notes that beginning on Saturday afternoon this snowy and windy weather will affect the region spanning from The Pas to Flin Flon.

ECCC said it is not sure of snowfall totals at this time, but amounts could range from 10 to 20 centimetres in the affected area. The weather agency may issue snowfall warnings as the weather system develops.

The heavy snowfall and strong winds should start to ease up overnight on Sunday and into Monday.

However, ECCC notes that this system will be quickly followed by a second system early next week, which could once again bring heavy snow to parts of the province. The snowfall amounts and location can not bet determined at this time.