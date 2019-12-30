WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will be sending at least two players to participate in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, set to take place in St. Louis in late January.

Forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who have both been with the Jets for their entire NHL careers, have been chosen to participate.

Hellebuyck was previously selected to play on an All-Star team in 2018, during the same season that saw him break franchise records for shutouts, with six, and minutes played, at 3,966.

Scheifele, who leads the team in points, goals and assists this season, was previously selected as an All Star last year.

In this CTV file image, Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates an overtime winning goal against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.)

FAN VOTE COULD SEE LAINE JOIN ROSTER

An online vote that gets underway Jan. 1, 2020 could see another Jets player added to the roster.

Patrik Laine is one of the names being put forward for the ‘2020 NHL All-Star Last Men In’ competition, in which 31 players -- one from each team -- will be included in a ballot.

The player with the most votes from each division will join the team for that division.

Voting will take place between Jan. 1 and 10 on the NHL website or app.