Hercules to fly over residence to mark Winnipeggers' 100th birthday

A gigantic celebration for a giant birthday is planned in south Winnipeg Wednesday, and will feature a flyover from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Richard Earl is celebrating his 100th birthday Wednesday, and as part of the festivities, a CC-130H Hercules from the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, will be flying over his home.

Earl was a radio operator on the CC-129 Douglas Dakota, which was a transport aircraft used by the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron during the Second World War.

Earl also served in Burma and India and the RCAF said he as reconnected with the squadron over the last number of years.

Premier Wab Kinew and PC MLA Obby Khan are also expected to be in attendance.

The flyover is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

More details to come.