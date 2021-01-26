WINNIPEG -- CAA Manitoba is experiencing a surge in calls for car help due to the freezing temperatures across southern Manitoba.

According to the association, from midnight until about 9 p.m. on Monday it received about 1,134 calls for service, many of which were battery-related.

On a typical winter day, the association averages about 300 to 400 calls.

“We recommend that you plug your car in. That’s the most important thing that you can do,” said Christa Mariash, communications consultant for CAA Manitoba.

“When the temperature dips, you want to make sure that your car is plugged in before you have anywhere to go and you’re leaving enough time for yourself to hit the road, because the last thing you want to do is to go out to your vehicle and your car doesn’t start.”

CAA suggests Manitobans check their tire pressure to make sure they give proper traction on ice, and to ensure their vehicle’s fluids are topped up.

For those travelling by car, CAA also recommends bringing a roadside safety kit with winter survival essentials.

As of 9 p.m. on Monday, CAA said its estimated wait times were about 45 minutes. Throughout the day on Monday, wait times got as long as an hour and 15 minutes for tows, and an hour and a half to two hours for light service.

- With files from CTV’s Glenn Pismenny.