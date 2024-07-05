Here's how much rain fell in Winnipeg on Thursday

A severe thunderstorm touched down in Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and a funnel cloud.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the city was hit by 42 millimetres (mm) of rain, with most of it falling within an hour. This caused flooding on major thoroughfares across Winnipeg.

Along with the rain, a funnel cloud was also spotted northwest of the city; however, ECCC doesn’t believe it touched down.

This news comes after the city experienced a soggy start to July, with Winnipeg receiving between 32 mm and 40 mm of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.