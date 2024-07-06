WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man

    Winnipeg police are searching for 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq, who was last seen near Polo Park on July 3, 2024. (SOURCE: WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE) Winnipeg police are searching for 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq, who was last seen near Polo Park on July 3, 2024. (SOURCE: WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.

    According to police, Arragutainaq was last seen near Polo Park on July 3. He hasn’t been heard from or seen since, and isn’t familiar with Winnipeg.

    The 24-year-old is described as being five-foot-two with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and green sandals before he went missing.

    In a release, police said they are concerned for Arraguatainaq’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News