Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.

According to police, Arragutainaq was last seen near Polo Park on July 3. He hasn’t been heard from or seen since, and isn’t familiar with Winnipeg.

The 24-year-old is described as being five-foot-two with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and green sandals before he went missing.

In a release, police said they are concerned for Arraguatainaq’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit.