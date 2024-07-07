WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Celebration of life held to honour Manitoba music legend Ray St. Germain

    Ray St. Germain smiles while performing during an interview with CTV Winnipeg in 2014. (CTV News Winnipeg) Ray St. Germain smiles while performing during an interview with CTV Winnipeg in 2014. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Hundreds of people came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Manitoba Metis music legend Ray St. Germain.

    St. Germain – who was also sometimes known as “Winnipeg’s Elvis” – died late last month at the age of 83 from Parkinson’s disease.

    Family and friends paid tribute to the late musician and TV host at the Calvary Temple on Hargrave Street, sharing heartfelt memories and performing some of Ray’s greatest hits and favourite tunes.

    “Ray was one of the best singers, best performers I ever worked with, and he had a voice that just was amazing,” said Don Young, president emeritus of Regina Musicians Local 446.

    “There wasn't another vocalist that I have ever met that could handle so many different types of music and make it work,” said Brian Sklar, a Canadian country singer who had performed with Ray.

    During the service, Glory St. Germain thanked everyone who came to celebrate her husband’s life.

    “Ray St. Germain – wow. Love of my life,” Glory said. “He was a superstar husband and father and grandfather and friend, a musician, a producer, and he would have been very happy that all of you came here for him.”

    Ray and Glory had five children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were also in attendance and performed alongside their family and friends.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News