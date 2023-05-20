Here's what families can do in Winnipeg this Victoria Day weekend

May long weekend is usually a cue for many Winnipeggers to leave the city for the lake. But for those who choose to stay, there are plenty of activities in Winnipeg this Victoria Day weekend.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo has opened a number of its seasonal attractions in anticipation of higher attendance. The Dinosaurs UnCovered Trail has re-opened, featuring features 17 life-size, animatronic dinosaurs.

A new indoor exhibit called "Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation" tells the stories of real animals and the people who have dedicated their lives to helping them survive.

Daily zoo chats have also resumed with members of the animal care team, and the zoo tram is operating again, shuttling visitors from the entrance to north end and back.

The Domo Trolley will also be back up and running this weekend at Assiniboine Park. The Trolley offers free transportation to park attractions including The Leaf, English Garden, Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, Nature Playground, and Zoo.

Winnipeggers can also take in a celebration of Indigenous culture, art, and music as the Manito Ahbee festival takes place at Red River Exhibition Park.

The festival's powwow is happening all weekend long. An Indigenous business pitch competition is taking place Saturday, with vendors selling their wares at an Indigenous marketplace.

There will also be sporting competitions, and a fashion show.

FortWhyte Alive is hosting a family nature walk Saturday, a bannock roast on Sunday, and a spring scavenger hunt on Victoria Day.

Assiniboia Downs is holding its annual Family Fun Spring Fair, with rides, carnival food and games for the family to enjoy.

And finally, the International Jewish Film Festival continues at the Rady Jewish Community Centre.

The critically acclaimed Farewell Mr. Haffman is playing Saturday and Monday, and Hummus Full Trailer will be shown as a drive-in movie in the centre's parking lot.