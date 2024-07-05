Here's what happening in Manitoba this weekend

Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from July 5-7, 2024:

River Park South Canada Day

July 6, 4:30 p.m.

Burland Park

A fun-filled evening of food trucks, children’s activities and entertainment will be capped off by fireworks. It has been rescheduled from July 1.

Sage Creek Canada Day

July 7, 4 p.m.

Ron Duhamel Park

Live entertainment, family fun and a fireworks finale. It has been rescheduled from July 1.

First Fridays in the Exchange

July 5, 5 p.m.

Exchange District, Manitoba Museum

Explore galleries, shops, museums and more in the Exchange District.

Portage Ex

July 5-7

Portage Industrial Exhibition Fair Grounds, Portage la Prairie

One of western Canada’s longest-running annual events, the fair features live entertainment, livestock shows and a midway.

Downtown Summer Kick Off

July 5-6

Altona

Family fun featuring rides, games and more.

CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour

July 6, 12 p.m.

949 Jarvis Ave.

Dive into Canada’s railway history as the Empress 2816 steam train rolls into the CPKC Winnipeg yard.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

July 6 & 7, 12:30 p.m.

Canada Life Centre

Your favourite Hot Wheels monster trucks come to life with a laser light show, special effects and a freestyle motocross team. Tickets required.

Kid & Play Children’s Music Festival

July 7, 1 p.m.

Earl Grey Community Centre

Enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing and kid-friendly activities in this first-ever event. Tickets required.

Summer Game Day

July 6, 10 a.m.

Assiniboine Park Lyric Field

Explore over 20 different sports with members of Sport Manitoba.

Gardens of Distinction

July 6, 9 a.m.

St. Vital, St. Boniface & Osborne Village

Nature Manitoba presents a self-guided tour of 13 gardens. Tickets required.

Paranormal Cirque

July 5-7

St. Vital Centre parking lot

Acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and more fuse together elements of the circus, theatre and cabaret. Tickets required. Ages 13+.

Knowledge Sharing Series: Ribbon Skirts

July 6, 12 p.m.

Lower Fort Garry

Learn more about the tradition of ribbon skirts from Jaime Crasby of Sagkeeng First Nation. Free with park admission.

Winyan

July 5-7

Wag-Qaumajuq

A new exhibition of the seminal and recent works of indigenous artist Lita Fontaine. Free with WAG admission.

Mystical Creatures/Seeking Perspectives

July 5-7

Manitoba Arts Network, 210 Princess St.

Explore the beauty of make-believe and new perspectives in the work of Nicole Delichte and Heather Martens Rempel.

Shakespeare in the Ruins

July 5-7

St. Norbert Trappist Monastery Ruins

SIR wraps up its run of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Iago Speaks.” Tickets required.

Corydon Avenue Concert Series

Friday, 7 p.m.

Hugo St. s.

Band: Cold Hard Cash

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Lilac St. S.

Band: Amici & Special Guests

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Gimli Harbour Concert Series

Saturday, 7 pm

Gimli

Band: Rewind

Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

Summer Concert Series

July 6, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

Band: A.R. Cash

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

Crocus Suncatch Sounds

July 5, 7 p.m.

Suncatch Plaza, Morden

Band: Jayme Giesbrecht & Faces for Radio

Enjoy live music in the plaza.

Soul in the Square

July 6, 4 p.m.

True North Square

Dance along to the sounds of R&B, reggae and dancehall music.

Steinbach Summer Concert

July 7, 7 p.m.

K R Barkman Park, Steinbach

Band: New Covenant Quartet

Bring your lawn chairs for a free concert in the park.

Saturday Matinee

July 6, 1 p.m.

Riel House

Enjoy entertainment from Red River Metis musicians as you tour the national historic site.

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

July 6, 2 p.m.

Performance garden @ The Leaf

Band: Brett Schultz

July 7, 3 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Band: Jeremy & Jazzy

July 7, 7 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Band: El Leon & The Strangers