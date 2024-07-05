Here's what happening in Manitoba this weekend

WINNIPEG
    Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from July 5-7, 2024:

    River Park South Canada Day

    July 6, 4:30 p.m.

    Burland Park

    A fun-filled evening of food trucks, children’s activities and entertainment will be capped off by fireworks. It has been rescheduled from July 1.

    Sage Creek Canada Day

    July 7, 4 p.m.

    Ron Duhamel Park

    Live entertainment, family fun and a fireworks finale. It has been rescheduled from July 1.

    First Fridays in the Exchange

    July 5, 5 p.m.

    Exchange District, Manitoba Museum

    Explore galleries, shops, museums and more in the Exchange District.

    Portage Ex

    July 5-7

    Portage Industrial Exhibition Fair Grounds, Portage la Prairie

    One of western Canada’s longest-running annual events, the fair features live entertainment, livestock shows and a midway.

    Downtown Summer Kick Off

    July 5-6

    Altona

    Family fun featuring rides, games and more.

    CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour

    July 6, 12 p.m.

    949 Jarvis Ave.

    Dive into Canada’s railway history as the Empress 2816 steam train rolls into the CPKC Winnipeg yard.

    Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

    July 6 & 7, 12:30 p.m.

    Canada Life Centre

    Your favourite Hot Wheels monster trucks come to life with a laser light show, special effects and a freestyle motocross team. Tickets required.

    Kid & Play Children’s Music Festival

    July 7, 1 p.m.

    Earl Grey Community Centre

    Enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing and kid-friendly activities in this first-ever event. Tickets required.

    Summer Game Day

    July 6, 10 a.m.

    Assiniboine Park Lyric Field

    Explore over 20 different sports with members of Sport Manitoba.

    Gardens of Distinction

    July 6, 9 a.m.

    St. Vital, St. Boniface & Osborne Village

    Nature Manitoba presents a self-guided tour of 13 gardens. Tickets required.

    Paranormal Cirque

    July 5-7

    St. Vital Centre parking lot

    Acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and more fuse together elements of the circus, theatre and cabaret. Tickets required. Ages 13+.

    Knowledge Sharing Series: Ribbon Skirts

    July 6, 12 p.m.

    Lower Fort Garry

    Learn more about the tradition of ribbon skirts from Jaime Crasby of Sagkeeng First Nation. Free with park admission.

    Winyan

    July 5-7

    Wag-Qaumajuq

    A new exhibition of the seminal and recent works of indigenous artist Lita Fontaine. Free with WAG admission.

    Mystical Creatures/Seeking Perspectives

    July 5-7

    Manitoba Arts Network, 210 Princess St.

    Explore the beauty of make-believe and new perspectives in the work of Nicole Delichte and Heather Martens Rempel.

    Shakespeare in the Ruins

    July 5-7

    St. Norbert Trappist Monastery Ruins

    SIR wraps up its run of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Iago Speaks.” Tickets required.

    Corydon Avenue Concert Series

    Friday, 7 p.m.

    Hugo St. s.

    Band: Cold Hard Cash

    Saturday, 7 p.m.

    Lilac St. S.

    Band: Amici & Special Guests

    Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

    Gimli Harbour Concert Series

    Saturday, 7 pm

    Gimli

    Band: Rewind

    Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

    Summer Concert Series

    July 6, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

    Band: A.R. Cash

    Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

    Crocus Suncatch Sounds

    July 5, 7 p.m.

    Suncatch Plaza, Morden

    Band: Jayme Giesbrecht & Faces for Radio

    Enjoy live music in the plaza.

    Soul in the Square

    July 6, 4 p.m.

    True North Square

    Dance along to the sounds of R&B, reggae and dancehall music.

    Steinbach Summer Concert

    July 7, 7 p.m.

    K R Barkman Park, Steinbach

    Band: New Covenant Quartet

    Bring your lawn chairs for a free concert in the park.

    Saturday Matinee

    July 6, 1 p.m.

    Riel House

    Enjoy entertainment from Red River Metis musicians as you tour the national historic site.

    Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

    July 6, 2 p.m.

    Performance garden @ The Leaf

    Band: Brett Schultz

    July 7, 3 p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Band: Jeremy & Jazzy

    July 7, 7 p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Band: El Leon & The Strangers 

