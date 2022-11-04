'Hero in You' campaign gives more life to Manitobans in need of blood

We're just one week into CTV News Winnipeg's "Hero in You" campaign, and already Manitobans are making a difference for those in need of blood.

It's a month-long blood donation drive seeking to fill every available Canadian Blood Services donation appointment in the month of November.

The campaign was started in 2018 by CTV's Maralee Caruso in honour of her mother, who gained five years of life thanks to blood donations before passing away in 2016.

Caruso's mother - Rhia Marie Adduono - was born on March 7, 1957, in Thunder Bay, Ont. She was the youngest of four children, loved music and parties, and made friends easily.

"We were definitely really close - yeah we were tight," said Bev Van Uden, Adduono's lifelong best friend.

"I remember us on our bikes all the time in our bathing suits ... her and Debbie were bar maids at the Uptown or Inntowner - it always changed names - and I think they were underage.”

Adduono had two children - Maralee and her younger brother Tyler - who said his mom was always looking out for him.

"When I got in trouble with dad she was the one to sneak me pizza later when I was grounded in my room," said Tyler, "Her whole life revolved around her family. She always put family first."

A massive fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leafs, Adduono was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer in 2011. Tyler said she took the news in stride.

"That's the way mom always went into things, fighting. She wouldn't get too down on herself - she accepted it - and she just knew what she had to do to keep going and get better,” he said.

Adduono was dependent on blood donations to stay alive for five years. At first she just needed them once a month, then every two weeks, and in the last months of her life she needed weekly transfusions.

Tyler said the blood donations brought her back to life.

"It literally changed her so she could spend time with her family again. She could do the things she wanted to do and enjoy her life," he said.

Adduono passed away on Aug. 24, 2016, at the age of 59.

"She was a fighter, she was strong - she fought to the bitter end," said Van Uden.

Van Uden said it's thanks to generous blood donors that Adduono was able to have five more years of life, love, and happiness.

"I miss her definitely, she was a joy," she said .

The Hero in You campaign started on Nov. 1, with 1080 blood donor appointments needing to be filled at Canadian Blood Services this month.

In the first few days of the campaign, Manitobans have already stepped up 324 times to donate blood. You can book an appointment online at blood.ca or through the Give Blood app.

Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 1-888-2-Donate.

When you donate blood, be sure to take a photo at the donor centre and share it on Twitter with the hashtag #CTVWPGHero and tag @ctvnewswinnipeg and @LifelineMB. Photos will be shared on the CTV News website and newscast weekly.