High fuel costs sparking electric vehicle interest

Record-setting gas prices are sparking some people to look for electric alternatives over traditional internal combustion cars.

Recently, at Winnipeg Hyundai, the dealership has seen many people trading in their gas guzzlers.

"We are seeing an influx of trucks coming in on trade, so people switching from a truck to getting a car or even a small SUV," said Ralph Wasserberg, the general manager of Winnipeg Hyundai.

With plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles starting around the $40,000 mark, demand is so high that most are on factory order.

"Demand for the vehicle, it's just skyrocketed. I haven't received a Tucson for inventory probably in five or six months, I'd say," said Wasserberg.

It's a similar story at Nott Auto Corp, which carries and services a wide range of Tesla vehicles.

Dave Bishop, the sales manager, said EV sales have increased by 10 to 20 times this year.

"Annual electrical costs of an electric vehicle are between $200 and $300 a year for a 15,000-kilometre driver. Compare that to about a $400 to $500 monthly cost for a standard gasoline vehicle," said Bishop.

While low running cost and a smaller carbon footprint are major benefits, electric vehicles do have a downside -- range.

According to Chargehub.com, a charging station finder website, Winnipeg has 15 Level 3 fast-charging stations and 53 Level 2 slower charging stations.

It's an issue Bishop said is improving as Winnipeg and surrounding areas develop more charging infrastructure.

"We are starting to build up our supercharging stations," he said. "You're starting to see a lot of rural communities realize that if they got a supercharger in place, it's a 20 minute stop and stay, which usually involves a little bit of food and spending a bit of money outside of that."

With more consumers wanting to plug in, dealerships still have to get them used to the unique driving experience that comes with an EV.

"When we do have inventory, we usually offer a 24-hour test drive on EVs. A lot of people need to get a little bit used to it," said Wasserberg.

Wasserberg said the EV trend is here is to stay as both consumers and car companies continue to show interest.