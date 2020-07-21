WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say a convicted high-risk sex-offender has been released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, police said 47-year-old Marcel Hank Charlette, also known as Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee and Bald Eagle, was released from the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police said he has a history of violence and sexual offences, and is considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual and violent manner against anyone, particularly children and women.

Charlette's criminal record includes "manslaughter involving a young child, aggravated assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, uttering threats, carry concealed weapon and breaches of recognizance and probation orders," police said in a news release.

Upon his release, Charlette is required to follow these conditions:

Not to consume, purchase, or possess any drugs other than prescription medication taken as prescribed;

Not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol;

Not to attend any place, business, or special event where one of the primary purposes is the sale of alcohol;

Reside at an approved residence and abide by a curfew of 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily, and comply with curfew checks; and

Not to own, possess, or carry any object designed or intended for use as a weapon, or any firearm, crossbow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition, or explosive substance.

Police said this information is being released to the public so people can take measures to protect themselves. Police added any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Charlette will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Charlette is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, their local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.