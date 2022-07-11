High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a convicted sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

In a Monday news release, the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) said Curtis Leroy George, 30, was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre on Sunday after serving a 299-day sentence for uttering threats and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Police note that George has a history of violent and sexual offences, and is considered at high risk to re-offend against all females, both youth and adult.

George is subject to conditions of a probation order until Jan. 6, 2024. This includes not going to Portage Place, City Place, the Canada Life Centre, and the skywalk that connects these buildings; not going within 10 metres of 345 Graham Ave.; and not going to the City Place parkade. He must also participate in sexual offender counselling.

George can also not go to public parks or public swimming areas where someone under 16 years old is present or can reasonably be expected to be presented, as well day care centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres until July 24, 2023.

Police said they are providing this information so the public can take the appropriate protections. Any vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct against George won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about George can call the MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056. They can also call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, their local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.