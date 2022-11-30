High school football player recognized for leadership on and off the field

Naven Brown (middle) is the 2022 recipient of the Harry Hood Award. He is seen with his head coach Mitchell Harrison (left) and a representative with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Alumni Association (right). Nov. 30, 2022. (Source: Mitchell Harrison) Naven Brown (middle) is the 2022 recipient of the Harry Hood Award. He is seen with his head coach Mitchell Harrison (left) and a representative with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Alumni Association (right). Nov. 30, 2022. (Source: Mitchell Harrison)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island